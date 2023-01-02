ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly

A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely. Plan on and off...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada

Stormy weather will continue. After a break on Friday, a couple systems bring more snow and rain showers over the weekend. A stronger, atmospheric river-driven storm will then push into the region early next week. Be prepared for on-going, difficult travel and possible flooding next week. Stay tuned and stay safe! -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
The Center Square

Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
Record-Courier

Storm recovery continues to snarl services

Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
MINDEN, NV
KMPH.com

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
rmef.org

Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project

USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Valley Commercial Contractors

Valley Commercial Contractors L.P., specializing in Industrial Tilt-ups, Office Buildings, etc. in California, Nevada and Arizona. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
NEVADA STATE
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy