Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
2news.com
More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly
A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely. Plan on and off...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding concerns continue through Thursday in Northern California. The bomb cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet of snow possible by Friday, active weather to continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and...
KOLO TV Reno
Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada
Stormy weather will continue. After a break on Friday, a couple systems bring more snow and rain showers over the weekend. A stronger, atmospheric river-driven storm will then push into the region early next week. Be prepared for on-going, difficult travel and possible flooding next week. Stay tuned and stay safe! -Jeff.
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm
(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
rmef.org
Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project
USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
rosevilletoday.com
Valley Commercial Contractors
Valley Commercial Contractors L.P., specializing in Industrial Tilt-ups, Office Buildings, etc. in California, Nevada and Arizona. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Comments / 0