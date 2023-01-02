ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

8-6-3-4, Wild: 6

(eight, six, three, four; Wild: six)

