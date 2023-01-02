PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
04-12-15-21-37
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Cash4Life
01-09-13-17-45, Cash Ball: 4
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, forty-five; Cash Ball: four)
Match 6 Lotto
03-07-13-17-29-39
(three, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,110,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Pick 2 Day
8-9, Wild: 6
(eight, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
2-1, Wild: 1
(two, one; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
4-5-1, Wild: 6
(four, five, one; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
9-4-5, Wild: 1
(nine, four, five; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
8-6-3-4, Wild: 6
(eight, six, three, four; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
5-7-9-5, Wild: 1
(five, seven, nine, five; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
6-9-1-4-1, Wild: 6
(six, nine, one, four, one; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
2-8-2-5-3, Wild: 1
(two, eight, two, five, three; Wild: one)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Treasure Hunt
01-08-11-20-21
(one, eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
