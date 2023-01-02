ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN lists seven Georgia players in College football's top 100 players of 2022

More than 20 staff at ESPN compiled its Top 100 college players for the 2022 season through over 11,000 votes involving 1-on-1 battles to determine who was better this season. In the end, seven Georgia players made the list, the same number of players who made the preseason list. Junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 6 on the preseason list, now comes in at No. 2, behind only USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
