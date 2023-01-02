Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born April 5, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Oscar and Loretta Merritt Kundinger. Anna was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved being on the lake, gardening and swimming. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog, Kikka and her cat, Mia.
1450wlaf.com
Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell
Mrs. Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a member of Shipley Grove Church of God and together with her Husband, owned and operated Carl’s Upholstery Shop. Ann loved to attend church, work in her flower and vegetable garden, and loved her family tremendously. Most importantly, no one left Ann’s home without her saying… ”Where are you at with the Lord?” Preceded in death by Parents, Sam and Joree Graham Overton, Brothers, Verlin and Don Overton, and Sisters, Delena Gray, Barbara Filhart, and Edwina Klobb.
1450wlaf.com
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, formerly of Jellico, Tennesee
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico,Tennessee, and Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. She retired as an Environmental Specialist for the State of Tennessee. Shewas a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She was preceded in death by husband,...
1450wlaf.com
Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette
Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
1450wlaf.com
Jaden brings the “Wright” stuff to King Court-Irwin Gym
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tuesday night’s basketball game between the LaFollette Owls and the Lake City Lakers was a dream come true for two students. For LaFollette sixth grader Jaden Wright and Lake City’s Dylan Willis, “basketball is their life.” According to each of the boy’s coaches, both Jaden and Dylan “are obsessed with basketball.”
1450wlaf.com
Campbell School District announces its “Teachers of the Year”
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County School District is pleased to recognize the outstanding work of the following teachers, principals, assistant principals, and supervisors, who have been selected as the “Teachers of the Year” at their respective schools:. * Eric Hill and Austin Sherwood,...
1450wlaf.com
Financial Advisor Zach Sheets named “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Earlier this week, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced the January 2023 Business of the Month, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Zach Sheets. A celebration was held on Thursday at noon for the presentation at Sheets office on North Massachusetts Avenue.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County had telephone service more than 100 years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From looking at the old pictures of Lafollette and Campbell County, many people don’t know or realize that even in the early 1900s some of the modern conveniences that were available. Amazing that it’s not just a local service, but it was also a...
1450wlaf.com
See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s latest Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/05/2022-10AM)
1450wlaf.com
Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings for first and second shifts
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings at his Campbell County location. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/06/2023-6AM-PAID AD)
1450wlaf.com
LMU hosts annual rival games with Carson-Newman on Saturday
HARROGATE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The LMU Railsplitters are ranked in the Top 10 at 6th in the latest NCAA II basketball rankings ahead of a weekend South Atlantic Conference match-up. LMU men’s and women’s teams host arch-rival Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon at Turner Arena. Former Campbell Lady Cougar Skylar Boshears stars for the C-N Lady Eagles.
1450wlaf.com
Turnbill’s ‘lengthy’ criminal record sees more charges added
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Thefts in La Follette, Caryville and other parts of Campbell County are in the process of being linked back to one individual, 50-year- old Marcus Turnbill. Turnbill, described by police as a man with a very lengthy arrest record, is being booked into the Campbell County Jail at this hour.
1450wlaf.com
Two people run from a deputy, one is caught, the other is not
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – A call about a male and female walking up the driveway of a deceased woman’s house sent Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross to Hwy 297. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the residence is known to be abandoned. When Deputy Cross arrived at the address, she received many complaints of people breaking in. While there, Cross saw someone inside the house and notified dispatch that someone was inside. Cross then checked the perimeter of the property, going from the front to the back. On the fifth time going front to back, Cross saw two people running from the backdoor of the house. Cross then announced herself as a law enforcement officer, but both the female and male subject disobeyed the command to the stop.
Comments / 0