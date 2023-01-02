ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport

By Richard C. Kraus
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant.

Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that may want to attend.

Trooper Lauren Lesher will speak with guests while they eat and drink their cookies, coffee, and cocoa. Trooper Lesher works as a Community Service Officer, Public Information Officer, and Animal Cruelty Liaison for the Pennsylvania State Police Troop F in Montoursville.

Trooper Lesher says she is looking forward to having great conversations about law enforcement’s role in the community with guests of all ages.

WBRE

WBRE

