RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-6-2-9
(three, six, two, nine)
Numbers Midday
1-5-1-8
(one, five, one, eight)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Wild Money
09-10-24-29-35, Extra: 25
(nine, ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $103,000
