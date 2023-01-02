ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs Rec. Department offering drop in pickleball

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department will be hosting Monday night drop-in pickleball starting on January 9. To attend, a drop-in rec card is needed with a community pass account, and you can sign up for an account online .

The recreation department has extended the time as well from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Once you sign up for a community pass account, you will receive a drop-in rec card, which can also gain you access to the open-gym, open adult hockey, indoor walking, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

