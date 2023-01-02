Saratoga Springs Rec. Department offering drop in pickleball
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department will be hosting Monday night drop-in pickleball starting on January 9. To attend, a drop-in rec card is needed with a community pass account, and you can sign up for an account online .
The recreation department has extended the time as well from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Once you sign up for a community pass account, you will receive a drop-in rec card, which can also gain you access to the open-gym, open adult hockey, indoor walking, and more.
