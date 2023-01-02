ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley Water Company provides service updates

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county.

A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.

Additionally, the Glen Daniel and Fairdale areas are reportedly seeing their water service return in gradual increments.

Beckley Water Company indicated, when questioned by one Raleigh County resident, that no updates are currently available for the unincorporated area of Naoma.

Those who continue to await service restoration are encouraged to utilize the multiple water distribution events set up throughout the county should they be in need of the resource. Showers have also been made available to residents at the Lester Volunteer Fire Department from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Monday.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Raleigh County area can be found here.

