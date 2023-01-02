Columbus Dispatch high school newsletter: Turning the page to 2023

For the first time in 2023, Happy Tuesday!

High school sports return to normal gear after two weeks in which some teams played sparingly, others traveled across or out of state and the area bowling and gymnastics scenes took time off while we closed out 2022. But this week, the stretch run begins as all winter sports will be in regular competition until well into February, and some for as long as another month beyond that.

League play continues in earnest this week in most sports, including wrestling in four of the Ohio Capital Conference’s five divisions beginning Thursday.

Here’s a look at the other news of not just the past week, but the past couple:

Wrestling: Central Ohio acquitted itself well at some of the state’s biggest tournaments over the holidays, most notably the Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament at Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Four area wrestlers, all of whom are nationally ranked, won championships. Dublin Coffman’s Omar Ayoub and Ethan Birden finished first at 138 and 157 pounds, respectively, Teays Valley’s Camden McDanel won 190 and DeSales’ Max Shulaw took gold at 215. The area had 20 placers in all, with five each coming from DeSales and Olentangy Liberty.

Shulaw, a junior who also won first place at the prestigious Ironman tournament in December at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, is 15-0 after finishing as Division II state runner-up a year ago. Ayoub, last year’s Division I 126 champion, and McDanel — a Nebraska commit — both are 20-2 and Birden is 18-1. All are ranked in the top 10 of their classes, or nearby weights, by FloWrestling.com.

In the Marion Harding Classic, Lancaster and Central Crossing acquitted themselves well, finishing second and third respectively in a field headlined by 35-time state champion Lakewood St. Edward. Cole Dickerson’s title at 215 paced a Golden Gales effort that included three runner-up finishes, and Central Crossing’s Jamie Ramirez finished first at 150.

Read ThisWeek’s Scott Hennen’s feature on what is already a noteworthy year for the Ramirez family.

Football: Of course there’s football news! The season has been over for about a month, yet plenty has happened the past few weeks:

* Pickerington Central named longtime defensive coordinator Jeff Lomonico as its next coach , succeeding the retired Jay Sharrett. It continues a lengthy run of the Tigers staying in-house, given that Sharrett was himself defensive coordinator before taking over in 2003 upon the retirement of 30-year coach Jack Johnson and the school district split.

* Teays Valley on Friday tabbed Brian Cross as its next coach , marking the seventh stop on a career that has spanned 37 seasons. Cross, who last was a head coach from 2014-18 at Ready, has 248 career wins — 114 of which came at Grove City from 1987-2002.

The Vikings are entering the OCC in 2024 . Their opener that season is none other than a visit to Grove City.

* The early signing period took place just before Christmas. Here is Jarrod Ulrey’s story on how the recruiting process is all about connections.

‘Service above self’: ThisWeek’s Michael Rich put together two excellent family-oriented features in time for the holiday season — a look at Delaware girls basketball coach’s Erin Margraf’s devotion to her daughter’s fight against Burkitt lymphoma , and the Westerville North boys basketball team’s skills camp whose proceeds benefit former Warrior Keegan Hall in his fight against ALS.

Take some time and read these. Both are heartwarming and set a tone of selflessness as we enter a new year.

Our most recent winner was Centerburg boys basketball player Colton Martin , who started the season fast by averaging 18.5 points and 10 rebounds in the Trojans’ earliest games.

