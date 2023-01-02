ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Eagles host Giants looking to clinch NFC East title

NEW YORK GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New York 12-4; Philadelphia 8-8 SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-86-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Indianapolis, 38-10. Eagles lost to New Orleans, 20-10. EAGLES...
Bills lineman and Temple alum Dion Dawkins speaks about Damar Hamlin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake and conscious, asks 'did we win?'

CINCINNATI -- Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the condition of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin on Thursday. "Its been a long and difficult road for the last three days he has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement," said Dr. William Knight IV during a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
