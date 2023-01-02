Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
6abc
Eagles host Giants looking to clinch NFC East title
NEW YORK GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New York 12-4; Philadelphia 8-8 SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-86-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Indianapolis, 38-10. Eagles lost to New Orleans, 20-10. EAGLES...
6abc
Bills lineman and Temple alum Dion Dawkins speaks about Damar Hamlin
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
6abc
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed in wake of Hamlin injury; playoff scenarios revealed: NFL
CINCINNATI -- The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that "not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati...
6abc
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake and conscious, asks 'did we win?'
CINCINNATI -- Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the condition of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin on Thursday. "Its been a long and difficult road for the last three days he has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement," said Dr. William Knight IV during a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion
We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
6abc
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
Comments / 0