The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Bill And Sheila's Controversial Romance
When villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and the ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) seemingly joined forces in a recent episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans were caught completely by surprise. Not that long ago, Bill had been rejected by both Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). His son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), noticed Bill was retreating back into the darkness, even donning his sword necklace (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton
Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
Britt's Heartbreaking Death On General Hospital Leaves Fans Stunned And Saddened
The turbulent life of Dr. Britt Westbourne on "General Hospital" has created many engrossing storylines for her portrayer, Kelly Thiebaud. According to Soap Central, although plotting and scheming at first, Britt has had quite the evolution. While not exactly a pillar of the Port Charles community, Britt definitely turned her life around. She managed to make one friend in Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and even helped mafia hitman Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) attempt to take down drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).
Could Justin Gaston Return To The Young And The Restless To Romance Abby?
Soap operas make it so easy to root for certain couples. Throw in a lovable duo who are together both on and off-screen, and it's virtually impossible not to get invested. When "The Young and the Restless" first paired Melissa Ordway's Abby Newman with Chance Chancellor (now Connor Floyd), no one could anticipate what was in store for them — especially factoring in Chance's mysterious past. A foiled hostage stand-off, shootings, a kidnapping, infertility issues, and surrogacy complications couldn't keep Abby and Chance apart, per Soaps.com.
Whatever Happened To Jules Robinson From Married At First Sight?
"Married at First Sight" is one of the most popular and unique reality shows. The show, which airs on Lifetime, features singles who sign up for experts to match them with the perfect partner based on their personalities (via IMDb). Sounds great, right? Except there is a catch. They must agree to legally marry on "Married at First Sight" the person they are set up with on their first meeting.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight
Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
General Hospital Star Avery Pohl Gives New Depth To Esme's Perspective
Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) thought she had everything figured out when she followed her boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), to Port Charles on "General Hospital." Per Soap Central, the two met at a European boarding school, and when he found out that his father, Nikolas Cassadine, had faked his own death for years, Spencer sought revenge. Esme was more than happy to join him and participate in his scheme. Esme did many evil things in her time in Port Charles, but nothing was as despicable as videotaping college students Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) having sex for the first time. To make matters worse, she sent the video to everyone at their school and framed Josslyn's best friend, Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), for the crime (via Soaps in Depth).
Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried
From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
General Hospital Alum Jonathan Jackson Marks Special Milestone With Teen Daughter
Jonathan Jackson first gained fame playing Lucky Spencer on "General Hospital" from 1993 to 1999, and then recurred from 2009 to 2011, according to Soap Central. But one of his biggest passions is music, where his talents of singing, guitar playing, and songwriting shine brightly. His band Enation's song "Feel This" was an iTunes top 10 hit in 2009, per The Columbian.
Whatever Happened To Charita Nicole From Love Is Blind?
Often, "Love Is Blind" has too many love stories to show them all, and this means certain moments, or even relationships, are omitted from the final cut. The first and second seasons of this hit Netflix reality TV show had multiple engagements that didn't air, but "Love Is Blind" Season 3 was the exception to this pattern. According to Netflix, the third season didn't include any additional unaired engagements. Instead, all the pod singles left the show ready to reenter the dating world.
The Rumored Reason Christopher Sean Left Days Of Our Lives Behind
"Days of Our Lives" viewers will recognize Christopher Sean as the actor behind Paul Narita. Over the years, Paul has become one of the most interesting characters in the soap opera, and fans have grown to love him. Paul first came to Salem in 2014. He was revealed to be a former major league baseball pitcher who was set to have Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) perform surgery on him in hopes of getting back into the game (via Soap Central). However, Paul's life was turned upside down when he saw Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). Paul and Sonny had known each other in the past and even had a romantic relationship. However, Paul had been hiding his sexual orientation due to his professional baseball career and wasn't ready to go public.
