Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) thought she had everything figured out when she followed her boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), to Port Charles on "General Hospital." Per Soap Central, the two met at a European boarding school, and when he found out that his father, Nikolas Cassadine, had faked his own death for years, Spencer sought revenge. Esme was more than happy to join him and participate in his scheme. Esme did many evil things in her time in Port Charles, but nothing was as despicable as videotaping college students Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) having sex for the first time. To make matters worse, she sent the video to everyone at their school and framed Josslyn's best friend, Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), for the crime (via Soaps in Depth).

1 DAY AGO