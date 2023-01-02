Judge: Marion County Courthouse will reopen on Tuesday

After being closed due to water damage last week, the Marion County Courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

Judge Warren T. Edwards said the courthouse will open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and all scheduled activities will proceed as usual. The courthouse was closed Dec. 28-30 because of flooding caused when a water pipe and eight air conditioning units in the building burst due to the extremely cold temperatures that gripped the region over the Christmas weekend.

Judge Edwards said when temperatures dipped below zero, a water pipe located between the third and fourth floors as well as air conditioning units on the west side of the building froze and then burst causing "significant water damage to several areas of the 1884 structure."

"Fortunately, the Courtrooms were unaffected as were most of the recent renovations to the building," Judge Edwards said in an email to the Star on Monday. "Unfortunately, many records stored on the second floor took on water. Great efforts are being made by Clerk of Courts Jessica Wallace and her staff to save each of those documents, and they have been removed form the courthouse for that purpose."

The judge stated that "renovation of several rooms on the first and second floor will be needed, and those spaces will remain closed until such projects are completed."

"This includes large portions of the probation department which will operate remotely just as they did during the early days of the COVID pandemic until renovations are complete or a temporary location is established for their offices in the next few days," he said. "Those on pretrial release and community control sanction will continue to be monitored and expected to comply with the conditions of their supervision."

Crews from Shambaugh Cleaning and Restoration in Ontario were called upon to conduct the necessary clean up in the building. Judge Edwards said the drying units, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers Shambaugh brought in "will all remain in use in the building as a precaution to ensure that there are no long term effects from the water."

Judge Matthew P. Frericks contacted the Marion Fire Department after observing "evidence of arcingelectrical equipment on a desk." Capt. Ryan Redmon from the Marion Fire Department said investigators used a "voltage stick" and thermal imaging camera to inspect the courthouse and found no hazards.

Sandra Bridenstine, environmental health sanitarian for Marion Public Health, investigated the courthouse and reported that she did not detect any odors in the affected areas. She commended the county for addressing the issue in a timely fashion.

Inspectors from Davis & Newcomer Elevator Co., Inc. noted that the elevator in the courthouse was not affected and is in good operating condition.

"Our primary concern is the safety of those who work and visit the courthouse," Judge Edwards said. "After hearing from all of those individuals and entities, and every single one indicating they believed it was safe to operate in the courthouse, we decided to do so rather than open in a temporary location, which we were prepared to do under our continuation of operations plan. In the coming weeks we may have some hearings or trials in alternative locations due to renovation issues, but at this time all interested parties feel remaining at the courthouse is the best option.

"I want to extend my thanks to all those who assisted with this situation and who will continue to do so in the coming weeks, especially the county commissioners, county maintenance department, and the county IT department. I would also ask the public to be patient with any construction inconveniences during this time."

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter