Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Oakland Press

Strength of sisterhood: Powered by three sets of siblings, West Bloomfield continues to roll through OAA Red

WEST BLOOMFIELD — It’s no secret recipe that every coach would like their program to emulate a family atmosphere. At West Bloomfield, girls basketball coach Darrin McAllister had a bit of a head start on making that ‘family feeling’ a reality, though, as you can’t hardly turn around in the Lakers locker room without smacking into another pair of sisters.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

