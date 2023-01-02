Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’
As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game
In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Report: Ryan Borucki Signs With Cubs
Former Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs.
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
The Monday night game was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin updates: Buffalo Bills player shows significant improvement, asks about MNF game
Damar Hamlin remains in an intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but there were positive signs for recovery on Thursday.
The Oakland Press
Strength of sisterhood: Powered by three sets of siblings, West Bloomfield continues to roll through OAA Red
WEST BLOOMFIELD — It’s no secret recipe that every coach would like their program to emulate a family atmosphere. At West Bloomfield, girls basketball coach Darrin McAllister had a bit of a head start on making that ‘family feeling’ a reality, though, as you can’t hardly turn around in the Lakers locker room without smacking into another pair of sisters.
