Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Detroit Sports Nation

Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’

As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game

In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
The Oakland Press

Strength of sisterhood: Powered by three sets of siblings, West Bloomfield continues to roll through OAA Red

WEST BLOOMFIELD — It’s no secret recipe that every coach would like their program to emulate a family atmosphere. At West Bloomfield, girls basketball coach Darrin McAllister had a bit of a head start on making that ‘family feeling’ a reality, though, as you can’t hardly turn around in the Lakers locker room without smacking into another pair of sisters.
