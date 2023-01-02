ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 136: Daniel Jones Propels Giants to the Playoffs

By Jake Brown
 3 days ago
Getty Images

A year ago the Giants were kneeling multiple times as actual play calls…and were giving fans at MetLife Stadium a free medium Pepsi for the product they were watching.

This time around, the Giants fans got to celebrate the clinching of a playoff spot in the final home game of the season. Giants fans are now all in, and rightfully so, on the Daniel Jones train. He has proven to everyone that he is the franchise QB and should be here for the long haul. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen changed the culture of Giants football back to where it belongs. Six years later, the Giants are back in the postseason.

We talk playoffs for the first time in the history of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz, Brandon London and me. Listen and watch the show below.

Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London:
  • PLAYOFF BOUND: What a moment for this franchise. They dominated the game. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley deserve this. From free medium Pepsis to the playoffs a year later. This was a party in East Rutherford that fans have been waiting six years for.
  • SAQUON & DJ: Jones was sensational Sunday. He continues to show he’s the franchise QB. He had his name chanted by all of MetLife Stadium. What he has done with the weapons he has is truly remarkable. He made a lot of money over the last few weeks. Saquon praised DJ for his work ethic and how great of a teammate he is. He is the captain and leader.
  • START/SIT IN PHILLY: Should Jones and Barkley start in Philly next week? Tynes believes you have to start Jones in the final game. Should they rest some guys to get ready for the playoffs?
  • PLAYOFF OPPONENTS: Have to hope to play the Vikings again. They are struggling and the Giants almost beat them. The 49ers are coming down to earth a bit. The NFC is up for grabs. Nobody is the clear-cut NFC champion. The Packers are rolling right now.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BOLp-7P3as?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Catch up on all episodes of “ Blue Rush ,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Give “Blue Rush” a 5 star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and write a new review on Apple Podcasts.

