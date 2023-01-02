Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNF
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Stephen A. Smith to Aaron Rodgers: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
Stephen A. Smith does not appreciate Aaron Rodgers' attitude heading into Week 18.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Yardbarker
Are surging Packers a dark-horse Super Bowl contender?
After a 4-8 start, QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be an afterthought. Now on a four-game winning streak, Green Bay is knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. With a win on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field against Detroit, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
thecomeback.com
Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’
Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum, Turnovers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to Sunday's Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Packers Make Another Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games and will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday to get into the NFL playoffs.
BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Steph Curry.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Pat McAfee Releases Statement On The Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Situation
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee really wants to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on The Pat McAfee Show. But ahead of the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Campbell, nicknamed "MCDC" by McAfee for "Motor City Dan Campbell," declined the ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has plans for Jamaal Williams on SNF: 'I'm giving him a hug'
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions have themselves a more-than-intriguing matchup to end the 2022-23 regular season. It's so intriguing, in fact, that the powers that be decided to flex the game to 'Sunday Night Football'. These are two division foes with a lot on the line. It's going...
