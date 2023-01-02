Eastern Randolph's Brecken Snotherly is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Eastern Randolph's Brecken Snotherly, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Snotherly, a East Tennessee girls basketball signee, received 99.56% of our state-wide vote after scoring 35 points and securing 14 rebounds in a 58-50 win over Williams. Snotherly is averaging 24.7 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Dec. 18-23:

Cam Walker, Ledford, Indoor Track

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior, won the 60-meter dash in 6.96 seconds in the Invitational at Virginia Beach. Walker, who also plays football, was second in the 200 meters.

Bryce Cash, Carmel Christian, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-6 senior, Cash scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 4 assists as the Cougars beat archrival Cannon 75-58 to win the Anthony Morrow Shootout Championship. He had 17 points against Burlington School in the first round and 14 versus Robinson in the semifinals.

Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett, Girls Basketball

Chavis had a big-time game against St. Pauls. The 5-foot-7 senior point guard scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 8 assists as her team won 80-69.

Bishop Boswell, Myers Park, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Boswell averaged 15.3 points in three games. His best effort was 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 56-55 loss to Columbus (Fla.). Boswell has offers from Texas A&M, Georgia, Wake Forest, Houston and South Florida.

Jahreece Lynch, North Surry, Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-2 two-sport star poured in 42 points as the Greyhounds in an 87-86 win over R.J. Reynolds. Lynch has football offers from Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Tee Harris, East Rowan, Boys Basketball

A senior forward/center, Harris scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a 79-66 win over Central Davidson.

Bailee Goodlett, North Rowan, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-5 junior point guard scored 32 points as the Cavaliers walloped Carson 74-22.

Edgar Vasquez Mora, Trinity, Wrestling

Mora won both of his matches in quad on Wednesday. Then he placed second in 106 pounds in the Elizabeth Barry Memorial Tournament on Friday at Mallard Creek.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman, Girls Basketball

This is what you call dominating. Lewis-Williams scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, had 7 assists and 4 steals in a 60-45 win over Westminster (Ga.). The 5-foot-10 senior has offers from East Tennessee State, St. Peters and multiple Division II schools.