Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash.
georgiarecorder.com
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature
A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff. In a fall meeting...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Georgia awards $234M in federal cash for rural broadband
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is awarding $234 million in federal COVID-19 relief fund to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications Commission and private investment, more than $1.5 billion is being given to utilities and others […]
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
WTVCFOX
Georgia's Constitutional Carry Law goes into effect; No permit needed to carry
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia. A new law went into effect on Jan. 1 after Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill in April. The Georgia Constitutional Carry Act, known as Senate Bill 319, means the process of...
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
GA state employees suspected of stealing more than $6.7M in unemployment benefits, audit claims
ATLANTA — Nearly 300 state employees are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. A new internal state investigation identifies more than 280 state employees who applied for and collected the benefits, despite the fact that they were still employed by the state of Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends. Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax...
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
WTVCFOX
New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available
To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
2023 could be the year for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!. Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia boys fix mentor's car, gifts more money for holidays
Just before Christmas, the two were plotting the ultimate holiday gift. Now, they have another surprise up in the works.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out. A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the...
BET
Facial Recognition Caused Georgia Man's Wrongful Arrest
Facial recognition technology has resulted in a Georgia man being wrongfully arrested. According to the Associated Press, 28-year-old transportation analyst Randall Reid was accused of being a fugitive with a warrant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, due to facial recognition technology. Reid was taken in custody on Nov. 25 by local authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, and held until Dec. 1. Reid told the AP, “They told me I had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish. I said, ‘What is Jefferson Parish?’ I have never been to Louisiana a day in my life. Then they told me it was for theft. So not only have I not been to Louisiana, I also don’t steal.”
