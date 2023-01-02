ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Chargers in Week 17

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9nyz_0k18Zem700

The Rams blew out the Broncos on Christmas, but they were on the other end of a lopsided game on Sunday. The Chargers steamrolled them, 31-10, at SoFi Stadium, handing the Rams their 11th loss of the season.

There were a couple of strong performances from Rams players in Week 17, but outside of Cam Akers and Van Jefferson, it was a pretty uneventful and unimpressive game from a Rams perspective.

Pro Football Focus graded every player who suited up and their scores reflect how poorly the Rams played on Sunday. Take a look at the best and worst performers from the game.

Top 5 offense

  • Cam Akers: 81.6
  • Van Jefferson: 81.0
  • Brycen Hopkins: 71.6
  • Rob Havenstein: 67.4
  • Coleman Shelton: 62.0

There was Akers and Jefferson, and everyone else on offense. They were really the only ones who played well on offense, with the exception of maybe Hopkins; he caught one pass for 21 yards.

Havenstein’s grade was respectable despite him giving up a team-high four pressures at right tackle. His run-blocking grade of 69.6 is what saved him. Shelton also struggled in pass protection, earning a pass-blocking grade of just 47.9.

Top 5 defense

  • Michael Hoecht: 73.2
  • Jalen Ramsey: 73.1
  • Jonah Williams: 68.5
  • Marquise Copeland: 66.2
  • Troy Hill: 62.7

As poorly as the offense played, the defense was devoid of any grades above 80.0. Hoecht had two pressures, as did Ramsey, which were fewer than the four pressures Leonard Floyd had on his own. In coverage, Ramsey allowed three catches for 31 yards on four targets.

Williams registered one pressure and only had two tackles, which makes it surprising that his grade was as high as it was. Copeland had a similar game with two tackles, but he didn’t have any pressures as a pass rusher.

Hill was targeted five times and allowed three catches for 33 yards, but he did miss one tackle.

Bottom 5 offense

  • Baker Mayfield: 53.8
  • Tutu Atwell: 53.5
  • Matt Skura: 52.6
  • Tyler Higbee: 51.6
  • Chandler Brewer: 38.2

Mayfield was not his best in this game, finishing with only one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, which was his lost fumble. He didn’t show great pocket awareness, either.

Atwell caught just two passes for a total of 10 yards in what was an uneventful day for him. Higbee caught three passes but they totaled only 11 yards with a long of 7 yards.

Skura and Brewer were the two weak links on the offensive line, but for different reasons. Brewer had a 39.8 pass-blocking grade, while SKura’s 46.1 run-blocking grade was the second-worst – better than only Brewer’s 39.8 mark.

Bottom 5 defense

  • Russ Yeast: 48.9
  • Greg Gaines: 48.4
  • Cobie Durant: 47.0
  • Earnest Brown IV: 45.2
  • Keir Thomas: 41.1

Yeast and Durant, two rookie defensive backs, did not play particularly well against the Chargers. Yeast filled in briefly for Nick Scott after he went down, and though he didn’t allow a catch, he was given a coverage grade of 48.1. Durant allowed five catches for 64 yards on seven targets, also missing a tackle.

Gaines was limited to just 14 snaps, likely due to his shoulder injury, finishing with no pressures and just one tackle. Brown was equally unimpactful, recording zero pressures and only one assisted tackle.

Thomas played just 12 snaps and was held without a single pressure on seven pass-rush snaps.

Other notables

  • Ty Nsekhe: 61.4
  • Taylor Rapp: 60.0
  • Bobby Wagner: 57.5

Nsekhe only allowed one pressure in pass protection, a solid showing from the left tackle. Rapp’s grade is probably higher than many expected after he took a poor angle on Austin Ekeler’s touchdown run and was beat by Donald Parham for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wagner made seven tackles but missed one and gave up four catches on four targets for 37 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Straight-up NFL picks, Week 18: Pour one out for the Titans

After a stretch of holiday (and furlough) related vacation, our picks column returns just in time for the completely unpredictable, backup-filled extravaganza that is the final week of the NFL’s regular season. Week 18 features a couple of de facto playoff games — Titans-Jaguars, Lions-Packers — a few more that could define postseason seeding and, fortunately, only three matchups between teams without anything to play for beyond draft position.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

That makes 6 straight for Washington

That makes six straight seasons for the NFL’s Washington football team. Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns was embarrassing. Even more, it was discouraging and disheartening. It not only eliminated Washington from the 2022 NFL playoffs, but it also secured that this will be the sixth consecutive season Washington will not produce a winning record.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen on looming game vs. Bengals: 'I'm going to play the game that I love'

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 under some different circumstances. The injury sustained by Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night in the team’s game against the Bengals has rocked the league to its very foundation, and all attention around the NFL remains focused on his recovery.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy