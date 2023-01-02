Read full article on original website
Recreation Highlight: Camp Sagamore Trail System
The system consists of four interconnected trails. At 3.8 miles, the Sagamore Lake Trail is the longest, looping around the shores of Sagamore Lake and briefly passing the camp itself. Though the trails are not part of the historic Great Camp Sagamore complex, reminders of the Gilded Age can still be found in the surrounding woods. Along the Powerhouse Trail lies the remnants of an old gatehouse and a powerhouse that once used natural water energy to create electricity for Great Camp Sagamore. Please use caution around these historic sites and help preserve these landmarks by leaving what you find for others to enjoy.
Rangers rescue hiker on Johns Brook Trail, conduct flat ice rescue training
On Dec.28, Forest Rangers Thompson and Hamm assisted the Stratford Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club and Hamilton County Snowmobile Patrol Officer Arena with the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. Rangers instructed 28 participants at the Oppenheim Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. The course allows youth ages 14 to 17 to operate a snowmobile on lands where snowmobiling is allowed, and youth ages 10 to 13 to ride where permitted while accompanied by an adult. The course includes the basics of snowmobile operation and navigation, New York State laws and regulations, and trail preparedness. Other New York State snowmobile safety courses can be found at the NYS Parks website (leaves DEC website).
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city councilors last month voted to move forward with the demolition of the Crete Center. Now, community members and organizations who used the space are left wondering what’s next?. The facility closed following an electrical fire nearly eight months ago. Since then, it has...
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Margaret Street in Plattsburgh open after water main break
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Margaret Street in Plattsburgh has reopened following a water main break on Wednesday moring. The street had previously been closed from Riley Avenue to Georgia Pacific Corporation.
Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
Warren County Sheriff looking to identify man after Walgreens theft
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying the person seen in the photos below. The Sheriff's office is investigating a theft that happened at the Walgreens in Lake George.
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Route 9 motel scene of pre-New Year's Eve assault
LAKE GEORGE | A 35-year-old Lake George man is now facing multiple charges related to an incident that reportedly took place at a Lake George motel Saturday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9. Authorities quickly determined that Nicholas S. Harris had allegedly struck another person several times with a metal chair and also choked them during the altercation.
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Police ask for the public’s help in finding missing Warren County woman
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Warren County woman they believe may be in danger. Lesya Gorgal, 28, of Hackettstown, was last heard from on New Year’s Eve and was possibly heading to Times Square in New York City, Hackettstown police said Tuesday.
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, of the Williston barracks, was placed on paid leave in December amid an investigation into possible theft from the barracks’ temporary evidence storage room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room.
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Leicester this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home at around 11:30 a.m. Police allege that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, entered into an occupied dwelling in which he had no right to do so. Following an...
