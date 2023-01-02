ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Recreation Highlight: Camp Sagamore Trail System

The system consists of four interconnected trails. At 3.8 miles, the Sagamore Lake Trail is the longest, looping around the shores of Sagamore Lake and briefly passing the camp itself. Though the trails are not part of the historic Great Camp Sagamore complex, reminders of the Gilded Age can still be found in the surrounding woods. Along the Powerhouse Trail lies the remnants of an old gatehouse and a powerhouse that once used natural water energy to create electricity for Great Camp Sagamore. Please use caution around these historic sites and help preserve these landmarks by leaving what you find for others to enjoy.
INLET, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers rescue hiker on Johns Brook Trail, conduct flat ice rescue training

On Dec.28, Forest Rangers Thompson and Hamm assisted the Stratford Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club and Hamilton County Snowmobile Patrol Officer Arena with the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. Rangers instructed 28 participants at the Oppenheim Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. The course allows youth ages 14 to 17 to operate a snowmobile on lands where snowmobiling is allowed, and youth ages 10 to 13 to ride where permitted while accompanied by an adult. The course includes the basics of snowmobile operation and navigation, New York State laws and regulations, and trail preparedness. Other New York State snowmobile safety courses can be found at the NYS Parks website (leaves DEC website).
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city councilors last month voted to move forward with the demolition of the Crete Center. Now, community members and organizations who used the space are left wondering what’s next?. The facility closed following an electrical fire nearly eight months ago. Since then, it has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Icy conditions impacting the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Colchester Sun

Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WNYT

Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Route 9 motel scene of pre-New Year's Eve assault

LAKE GEORGE | A 35-year-old Lake George man is now facing multiple charges related to an incident that reportedly took place at a Lake George motel Saturday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9. Authorities quickly determined that Nicholas S. Harris had allegedly struck another person several times with a metal chair and also choked them during the altercation.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole

Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WARRENSBURG, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Leicester this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home at around 11:30 a.m. Police allege that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, entered into an occupied dwelling in which he had no right to do so. Following an...
LEICESTER, VT

