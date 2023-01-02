Read full article on original website
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Person found dead in Vista
VISTA — A man was found dead on the side of the road today in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When...
Volunteer to help reduce food insecurity in North County
As we end the season of holiday giving and start a new year, I have heard many of my friends and colleagues talk about New Year’s resolutions. Many of these folks talk about volunteering for local food programs. HOW TO BE A FOOD RECOVERY VOLUNTEER. ProduceGood, a local nonprofit...
Carlsbad teen named YoungArts writing finalist
CARLSBAD — A local teenager was recently named a YoungArts writing finalist, the organization’s top accolade, and became eligible for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts award, one of the nation’s highest academic honors for high school students. Last month, Carlsbad resident Mia Davis, 17,...
Cordant Winery tasting at Beeside Balcony in Del Mar
When Alan Goldfarb, a wine journalist for several wine media magazines, including Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, and a public relations consultant reached out to us to try Paso Robles-based Cordant Winery, it was an easy yes!. Cordant’s brand director Evan Taylor, and Rachel Khan, media relations manager, were visiting...
Suspect arrested in Carlsbad bank robbery
CARLSBAD — A man who allegedly robbed a Carlsbad bank while out on bail and awaiting sentencing in a separate federal bank fraud case was arrested on Dec. 30. Steven Struhar, 24, of San Marcos, is suspected in the Dec. 21 robbery of a US Bank on Carlsbad Village Drive.
San Marcos man facing federal sentence charged in separate Carlsbad bank robbery
CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators by claiming to be a former U.S. Treasury Department employee was charged Wednesday with robbing a Carlsbad bank months later. Steven Struhar, 24, of San Marcos, is suspected in the Dec. 21 robbery of a US Bank...
Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips
OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
For holiday travelers, lumps of coal
That’s how many will remember Christmas 2022. A history-making blizzard, record-low temperatures, antiquated airline computer systems and the urge to be with loved ones after two COVID Christmases all aligned to create the perfect storm. Consider the plight of Leola Powers of Vista. Her disastrous homeward-bound tale is epic....
More rain expected across region as new storm arrives
REGION — A strong Pacific storm is moving into Southern California today, bringing strong winds and heavy rains before daybreak, the possibility of power outages and raising high surf warnings in coastal areas in San Diego County. Light to moderate rain fell across most of the Southland Wednesday as...
National Train Your Dog Month
Do you have a persistently puzzling pup? A pooch who thinks you’re a pushover? Behavioral issues in dogs are one of the biggest reasons owners decide not to keep them — but they don’t have to be! With January being National Train Your Dog month, San Diego Humane Society has the resources you need to handle behavioral challenges and make life easier for both you and your furry family member.
