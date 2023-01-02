Read full article on original website
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
(Traffic Collision in Calexico)....One is arrested. The collision was reported on Rockwood Avenue. As officers interviewed those involved in the collision, they noticed a handgun in one of the vehicles. It was found in the back of the passenger side of the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, Carlos Moreno Jr, denied any knowledge of the weapon. A search was conducted, and Moreno was found to be in possession of narcotics and a loaded magazine. It was determined the firearm had been stolen in Yuma. Officers also found that Moreno was a convicted felon. He was arrested and taken to jail.
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma
With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
First Born In Imperial County
(First Baby of 2023)....It was a boy. He was born at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. He arrived at 12:34 am January 1. Donavan was 20 inches long and weighed in at 7 pounds and 6 ounces. Ashey Mungara and Phillipe Camacho, Donavan's proud parents, were presented over $1,400 in donations, that included diapers, a video baby monitor system, a playpen, a bouncer, air purifier, baby bath supplies, clothes, blankets and more. Donavan is the third child for the Calexico couple.
Active Cases Of COVID 19
(COVID 19 update)....It was released Thursday morning. COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers indicate COVID 19 cases are down. The latest report is that there are now 299 Active Cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. This compares to 320 Active Cases reported Tuesday. Fatalities attributed to the virus remains at 961. There is no change in the COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County. Health Officials say a surge in COVID Cases is still possible, and residents should be prepared.
Caltrans will close the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 98 (SR-98). The post Caltrans to close westbound and eastbound SR-98 appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Loses A Major Supporter
(Major Brawley Advocate)....Rosendo Rusty Garcia passed away December 27th. Garcia was a member of the Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees. He was a long time Brawley advocate, a major supporter of local athletics and recreation activities. He was a coach, activist, Board member and served on various committees. He graduated from Brawley Union High School, where he participated in Football, Baseball and Basketball. This is just a short list of Rusty Garcia's accomplishments. He is survived by his wife Lupe, a son and a daughter. He was preceded in death by his son Anthony.
Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications
EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
COVID 19 Update
(New COVID 19 numbers released)....The updated information was released Tuesday morning. COVID information is provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers are not very different from the numbers released last week. The new numbers indicate there are currently 320 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That compares to 322 cases reported last week. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 18.10, with a positivity rate of 15.6%. Deaths attributed to the virus are now at 961, as compared to 960 reported last week. Health officials still suspect a surge in the number of COVID cases could come within the next couple weeks. They continue to suggest those who have not already done so, to get a COVID Boost vaccine. They also suggest residents get a flu vaccine, as well.
Couple welcomes newest addition early New Year’s Day
BRAWLEY — At Pioneers Memorial Hospital on the first day of the new year, Christmas decorations still lingered in the hallways leading up to the Women’s Center. Just inside a room teeming with staff and the mellowed excitement of a job well done, mother Ashey Nungaray and her infant child, the first-born child of 2023 in the Valley, rested together in their hospital bed after a night to remember. Father Felipe Camacho stood nearby in support, smiling and accepting congratulations on behalf of his growing family.
Heber Public Utility District hires new General Manager
HEBER — The Heber Public Utility District announced in a press release Tuesday, January 3, the hiring and appointment of a new General Manager, Madeline Dessert. Dessert comes to the Utility District from the County of Imperial Area Agency on Aging and has a strong background in public service, according to the press release.
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74
Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
