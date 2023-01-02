(New COVID 19 numbers released)....The updated information was released Tuesday morning. COVID information is provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers are not very different from the numbers released last week. The new numbers indicate there are currently 320 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That compares to 322 cases reported last week. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 18.10, with a positivity rate of 15.6%. Deaths attributed to the virus are now at 961, as compared to 960 reported last week. Health officials still suspect a surge in the number of COVID cases could come within the next couple weeks. They continue to suggest those who have not already done so, to get a COVID Boost vaccine. They also suggest residents get a flu vaccine, as well.

2 DAYS AGO