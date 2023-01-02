New Year’s Day shooting gets 2023 off to violent start in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a woman late Sunday night a few blocks southeast of Citadel Mall on the city's east side.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bijou Street, and found the victim with two gunshot wounds to her legs.

While some officers helped the victim, other officers found shell casings and footprints in the snow that led to a nearby apartment complex, The Vistas.

Officers and a police K9 unit followed the tracks to an apartment here, contacted the residents and received permission to search the dwelling.

Police detained several people and arrested an unidentified person on an unspecified warrant; officers also found a pistol at the apartment.

No further details were available from police as of noon Monday, including the victim's name and condition.

Witnesses said that the woman was sot in a driveway near the complex; one man said that he heard gunfire, went outside and saw some fleeing the scene and laughing.

In a separate incident an hour earlier, police arrested Elton Duncan as a suspect in the burning of a vehicle on Cascade Avenue, a block south of the Fontanero Street intersection.

Police and firefighters responded to the vehicle fire and determined that someone started it intentionally, causing significant damage.

Duncan was identified as the suspect and left the area before officers and firefighters arrived, police said, but they found him at another location and he surrendered peacefully.

Police have not revealed whether the vehicle belongs to Duncan, nor explained the motive behind the burning.

