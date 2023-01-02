Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
roselawgroupreporter.com
2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town
Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
KTAR.com
Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one
Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, located in Phoenix, is looking for anyone who thinks they may be the owner to the oldest unit in the city. Older AC unit repairs can be costly and add up overtime. Some issues to look for are abnormal and burning smells,...
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
'This region is changing': Some Valley ZIP codes now have more renters than homeowners
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market saw nearly a decade of growth, changing the makeup of some ZIP codes. Nationally and here in Phoenix, the number of new rental units far outpaced the building of single-family homes. According to Rent Cafe's analysis of U.S. Census data, five metro area...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Major restaurant won’t open in Maricopa after all
A high-profile restaurant that announced plans to open in Maricopa is backing out of its deal. Chili’s, which said in December, 2021, it would open at The Wells, has reversed course and will not be coming to the city anytime soon, according to chain owner Brinker International. “The process...
Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs
Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona raises minimum wage by $1.05, but will it help? An economic expert weighs in
PHOENIX - A new year and a new minimum wage in Arizona. It's now $13.85 per hour, but can the wage growth keep up with inflation? The owner of Cocina Adamex in Phoenix is talking about how they’ve handled labor costs after the new ownership took over last summer.
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense
Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen. But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th...
chandleraz.gov
Save the date for the 28th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival & Celebration of Unity
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division invites the community to the 28th annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave. This free event promotes the cultural diversity within Chandler through music, dance, art, food and more.
