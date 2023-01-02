ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Female Dollar Tree employee killed by machete on New Year's Day

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UArS3_0k18YvZR00

A man in Ohio was arrested on New Year's Day and is accused of using a machete to murder a female Dollar Tree employee.

The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. Sunday when police received a report that a man had entered the store wielding a machete, Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas said.

WOULD-BE ROBBER SLIPS ON ICE AND HITS HEAD WHILE TRYING TO FLEE SCENE

When officers arrived, they found the employee murdered, and the suspect had fled the scene, according to police.


"Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased," a release by the Upper Sandusky Police Department read.

"A short time later an officer located a suspect and he was taken into custody."

An investigation into the murder is ongoing, with police intending to release the identities of the suspect and victim at a later time, according to Lucas.

It has yet to be confirmed if the two knew each other.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A motive has yet to be confirmed.

Comments / 3

Chico 46
3d ago

What ever you do don’t violate the killers right or harm him in any way he has more rights then the officers in this soft sissy world

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted

LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
SANDUSKY, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Oxygen

Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case

KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
TOLEDO, OH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
74K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy