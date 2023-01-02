Female Dollar Tree employee killed by machete on New Year's Day

A man in Ohio was arrested on New Year's Day and is accused of using a machete to murder a female Dollar Tree employee.

The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. Sunday when police received a report that a man had entered the store wielding a machete, Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas said.

When officers arrived, they found the employee murdered, and the suspect had fled the scene, according to police.



"Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased," a release by the Upper Sandusky Police Department read.

"A short time later an officer located a suspect and he was taken into custody."

An investigation into the murder is ongoing, with police intending to release the identities of the suspect and victim at a later time, according to Lucas.

It has yet to be confirmed if the two knew each other.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene.

A motive has yet to be confirmed.