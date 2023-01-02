Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rd
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hot-shooting North Catholic girls hold back Greensburg Salem
Greensburg Salem likes to turn out the lights for its player introductions at home games. The full spotlight effect. North Catholic left the Golden Lions in the dark in the third quarter Thursday night in a matchup of top-five girls basketball teams in WPIAL Class 4A. Greensburg Salem smelled an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs
Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem rookie coach learns lessons, brings fresh approach to team
Often, as he coaches his first season at Greensburg Salem, Cam Auld finds himself reverting back to the not-too-distant past when he was a high school basketball player. He puts himself on the outside of the huddle looking inward. “You put yourself back in that time,” the Golden Lions’ 24-year-old...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2023: Upper St. Clair beats Mt. Lebanon in section showdown
Kate Robbins netted a game-high 20 points to lead Upper St. Clair to a 57-39 victory over Mt. Lebanon in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A girls basketball Thursday night. Paige Dellicarri added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Rylee Kalocay scored 11 for the Panthers (8-2, 3-0)....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2023: Quaker Valley wrestlers beat Montour in thriller
Kris Brown (189) won by fall and Chase Kretzler (215) took a 3-0 decision in the final two bouts to lead Quaker Valley to a 29-28 Section 3-2A win over Montour on Wednesday night. Bruce Anderchak (106) picked up a pin, Brandon Krul (126) and Marcus Richey (152) won by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic girls rally late to hand Serra Catholic its first loss
Serra Catholic was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten while on the road against Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday night. The Eagles led by five with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the third quarter before being limited to six points down the stretch in a 47-43 loss to the Centurions in Section 3-2A play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Regardless of rankings, Norwin girls have look of WPIAL title contender
When Brian Brozeski played football at Blairsville in the late 1990s, his team was ranked No. 1 in its classification and was considered one of the top teams in the state. But even then, the lofty rating didn’t sit well with Brozeski, who is now the girls basketball coach at Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill linebacker earns elite honor
Linebacker Jaylen McDuffie of Seton Hill continues to reap the benefits of a sensational senior football season. McDuffie added another accolade as he was named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 First Team. Just 25 players from across the nation made the first team. McDuffie also was a finalist for the...
highpostonline.com
Latrobe Swimming and Diving Team Vs. Greensburg Salem
Hi everyone! I am Arielle Teppert, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. I am ecstatic to be a first-year staff member at The High Post! Although...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank
A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
explore venango
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 5, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK church offers kids clothing closet. The Kids Closet at...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Grassroots nonprofits feed those in need each week at Greensburg, Jeannette churches
A special service takes place Thursday evenings at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Greensburg. People who drive or walk to the church are collectively served with more than 200 free meals to go — through the efforts of a local nonprofit, with support from businesses, volunteers and donors. “We...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history
The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
