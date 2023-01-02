ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement thanking everyone for support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to receive treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday, and his family members expressed their thanks for support from around the NFL and beyond. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown...
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year

Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev. Eric Hoeke: What we mean when we pray for Damar Hamlin

It seems the whole country is praying for a football player this week. In the midst of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical emergency Monday night in Cincinnati, players and coaches gathered to pray on the field. By the time he was taken off the field by ambulance, prayers were being lifted up by fellow NFL players, his college teammates and coaches from the University of Pittsburgh, broadcasters and journalists, and essentially anyone who had heard the news.

