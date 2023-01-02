It seems the whole country is praying for a football player this week. In the midst of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical emergency Monday night in Cincinnati, players and coaches gathered to pray on the field. By the time he was taken off the field by ambulance, prayers were being lifted up by fellow NFL players, his college teammates and coaches from the University of Pittsburgh, broadcasters and journalists, and essentially anyone who had heard the news.

18 HOURS AGO