Trafford, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem rookie coach learns lessons, brings fresh approach to team

Often, as he coaches his first season at Greensburg Salem, Cam Auld finds himself reverting back to the not-too-distant past when he was a high school basketball player. He puts himself on the outside of the huddle looking inward. “You put yourself back in that time,” the Golden Lions’ 24-year-old...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hot-shooting North Catholic girls hold back Greensburg Salem

Greensburg Salem likes to turn out the lights for its player introductions at home games. The full spotlight effect. North Catholic left the Golden Lions in the dark in the third quarter Thursday night in a matchup of top-five girls basketball teams in WPIAL Class 4A. Greensburg Salem smelled an...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year

Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs

Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top-ranked Norwin girls shut down North Allegheny in section opener

Last January, Norwin stunned then-No. 1 North Allegheny to snap the Tigers’ 33-game section winning streak. The Tigers could not return the favor this time, with Norwin now the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. The Knights simply wouldn’t have it in their first game of 2023....
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice

Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought, if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank

A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today.  Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com. This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual. Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as.
PITTSBURGH, PA

