Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion
We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path
As the NFL community awaits more updates on Damar Hamlin and prays for a speedy recovery, the league is also actively working on what to do with the remainder of the regular season and ensuing postseason. There is no precedent for what the NFL is facing right now. Never before...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal-scoring steak
Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
As we head into the final week of the NFL season, not only are there still multiple playoff spots up for grabs, but only TWO of the 14 seeds have been clinched, which means there should be some serious drama this weekend. To help you make sense of everything that...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins
Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
Rick Barnes addresses confidence of Julian Phillips
Hoops is rolling to start conference play. The Vols just picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season earlier this week, exploding for 87 points in a 34-point victory over a Mississippi State squad with a top-20 defense. Incredibly impressive performance for Rick Barnes’ club. One...
