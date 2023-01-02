Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
thecomeback.com
MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star
Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal-scoring steak
Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Hawaii secures 62-49 victory over UCSD
SAN DIEGO (AP) Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday. Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
TBS makes decision on Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ show
UFC president Dana White was recently caught on video exchanging slaps with his wife during a physical altercation, and the timing of the incident could not have been worse for White’s upcoming reality show. White is getting set to launch the Power Slap League, which is a competition consisting of of two people alternating slaps... The post TBS makes decision on Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ show appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0