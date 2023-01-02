Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Ochoa impresses in Serie A debut despite AC Milan win
ROME (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a Serie A debut to remember for Salernitana. Even if it wasn’t enough to prevent defending champion AC Milan from beating the southern club 2-1 on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7 ½-week break. Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali scored one goal and set up another for Rafael Leão over a five-minute stretch early on, while Federico Bonazzoli pulled one...
Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead
Jurgen Klopp has admitted how much am of an admirer he is for the 19-year-old and the player himself has spoken about former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in high regard, stating that he idolises the scouser. However, a certain Spanish club is the biggest hurdle in the way of Bellingham...
The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Inter Milan Legend Alessandro Altobelli: “Nerazzurri Have Everything To Lose In Serie A Clash With Napoli”
Legendary former Inter striker Alessandro Altobelli feels that this evening’s match against Napoli is one in which the Nerazzurri have everything to lose. Speaking to Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews, the former striker also gave the view that whilst the Nerazzurri have a very strong squad, Napoli’s overall style of play is the best in Serie A.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia era begins with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced on Tuesday by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which signed him to a contract through 2024-25 reportedly worth as much as $90 million annually. The big picture: The shocking transfer is already fueling the debate about Saudi Arabia using "sportswashing" to distract from its poor human rights record and boost its image internationally, per AP.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up rumours of Liverpool being offered transfer of Chelsea-bound star
Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside via Substack to respond to the recent transfer rumours involving Christopher Nkunku being offered to Liverpool in the summer. The France international is heading to Chelsea next season, as Romano has previously reported for CaughtOffside, but there was also...
Antonio Conte reveals what it would take for him to leave Tottenham
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted he is prepared to walk away from the club if he is not 'convinced' the work they are doing will lead to success.
Real Madrid given positive Thibaut Courtois injury update
Real Madrid training update - Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz.
Ligue 1: Galtier Talks Whether PSG Will Celebrate Messi’s World Cup at First Home Match (Video)
Lionel Messi will have his first game at the Parc des Princes on Jan. 11 when Paris Saint-Germain faces Angers. Since returning to training on Tuesday, there’s been discussion over whether the capital club will celebrate the 35-year-old’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. While PSG still has their...
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Are Not Under Pressure In The Title Race
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his side are not under any pressure in the title race compared to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United who currently sit top and fourth place respectively in the Premier League table.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
