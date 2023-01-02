ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD



WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD



