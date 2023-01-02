Read full article on original website
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
WJLA
Person injured after stabbing at Eden Center in Falls Church; police looking for 2 men
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — Police in Falls Church are asking the public for help identifying two men they say were involved in the stabbing of a person Thursday at the Eden Center, a notable Vietnamese-American commercial center. The stabbing took place around 11:50 a.m. and the victim was...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
WJLA
2 taken to hospital after shooting in Bailey's Crossroads in Fairfax Co., police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Fairfax County, police said. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. that officers responded to the 600 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads for a shooting.
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
WJLA
Man arrested after bringing gun into Prince William County high school, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police arrested a man who reportedly entered a Woodbridge, Va. high school with a firearm Wednesday evening, officials said. 35-year-old Giovanni Alexander London was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds after he entered Freedom High School with...
WJLA
Virginia man charged in December school bus crash and two later public intoxication cases
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Stafford man who was indicted for crashing into a school bus while intoxicated and on drugs was arrested two more times before the first arrest warrant was served. On Dec. 16, a driver of a Volkswagen Jetta tried to pass a Stafford County...
fox5dc.com
Hyattsville death investigation after man’s body found in apartment complex parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities in Hyattsville are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found in an apartment complex parking lot. Officials say the man's body was found Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place after officers responded to the area for a welfare check on that victim.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
WJLA
Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
