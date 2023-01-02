ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Document: Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 31, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 10:18 pm, officers located an adult male victim...
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
