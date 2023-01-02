Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint
Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigatio…
dcwitness.org
Document: Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 31, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 10:18 pm, officers located an adult male victim...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
WJLA
Person injured after stabbing at Eden Center in Falls Church; police looking for 2 men
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — Police in Falls Church are asking the public for help identifying two men they say were involved in the stabbing of a person Thursday at the Eden Center, a notable Vietnamese-American commercial center. The stabbing took place around 11:50 a.m. and the victim was...
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Boys charged as adults after rideshare driver carjacked with ghost gun in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two teenage boys from Landover, Md. who are accused of carjacking someone at gunpoint face charges as adults. The Prince George’s County Police Department the 16-year-old and 17-year-old took the car of a rideshare driver who picked the boys up on Jan. 2. The driver […]
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
alxnow.com
Alexandria man arrested after allegedly threatening dad with gun on Facebook Messenger
A 31-year-old Alexandria man was arrested last month after allegedly threatening his father with a handgun on a Facebook Messenger video call. The incident occurred last September. It was reported to police on Oct. 11 and the suspect was arrested on December 1, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Murder During THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road
A 21-year-old Maryland man is the second suspect who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County in 2020. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted by...
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
WJLA
Arrest made after a homeless man was found dead near the White House, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a homeless person was found dead near the White House on Wednesday morning. Michael Jones, 52, was identified as the victim. Police said he was discovered by a jogger in the in the 200...
WJLA
GoFundMe started for family of slain 3-year-old, survivors of shooting in Dumfries
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl who died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting that left four members of her family fighting for their lives had moved to Dumfries to live with a relative following the death of her mother, according to a person who identified herself as a spokeswoman for the family.
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
