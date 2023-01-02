What a sad county we have become, stuck in the past, living a philosophy of who's right instead of doing what's right. The Board of County Commissioners is getting Lewis County sued by the YMCA for the county's proud little defiance. A third-grader could have seen this was a bad decision. Who do you think will win that lawsuit, the giant national beneficial organization or the stuck-up ornery little red county? Will the county then need to declare bankruptcy? We made bad choices last election and it is showing. When you elect people who bring their petty agenda to county government, you get what you deserve.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO