Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 5, 2023
• LOUIS R. RIVERA, 64, Centralia, died Dec. 27 at Tacoma General Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CLARIBELLE J. JOHNSON, 88, Rochester, died Jan. 1 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Michelle Schonack: 1961-2022
Michelle Ann Schonack, 61, passed away from a heroic, three-year battle with cancer on Dec. 13, 2022, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Michelle was born on Oct. 28, 1961, in Ashland, Oregon to Richard and Aurelia Decker. Michelle grew up in Ashland, Oregon and graduated from Ashland Senior...
Chronicle
Thurston County's First Baby of 2023 Is a Boy Named Lance
Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, making him Thurston County's first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said. Henson came into this world at 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than nine pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ronald Hinkley: 1936-2022
Ronald Ray Mashburn Hinkley, 86, died on Dec. 20, 2022, in Gig Harbor, Washington. His wife of 43 years, Joyce Hinkley, was at his side when he passed. Ron was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Genevieve Salisbury and Dewey Hinkley. He was lovingly raised by his mother and stepfather Sherman Mashburn in Westminster, California. Ron lived in his hometown until the age of 17, when he joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling all over the country.
Chronicle
Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo
“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals
Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
Chronicle
Centralia Girl Scout Troop to Hold Soup Sale to Raise Money for Trip
Members of Centralia’s Girl Scout Troop 41050 are planning a soup sale for Jan. 16. The goal of the sale is to raise money for the troop to go on a trip in 2024, though the troop members haven’t decided where they want to go yet. “(They) went...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
Chronicle
Lewis County Juvenile Court Seeks Volunteers to Advocate for Children in Guardian ad Litem Program
The Lewis County Juvenile Court Guardian ad Litem program is looking for volunteers to advocate on behalf of children whose futures are to be determined in dependency hearings. The children involved in dependency hearings are often affected by alleged abuse, neglect, substance abuse or mental health issues in their homes.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Commissioners’ Errors With YMCA Proposal Costing County Time, Resources
While I certainly don't have all of the facts on the land use issues between the YMCA and Lewis County, if the reporting was correct regarding Commissioner Sean Swope's questions to the YMCA that seemed to relate to his own personal biases and beliefs, the commissioners have stepped outside the scope of their duties and seem to believe that the residents of Lewis County are not capable of making their own decisions regarding the services and activities they choose to support.
Chronicle
Tigers Slow Down in Loss to Highclimbers
Shelton: Henry 19, Munro 17, Wily 6, P 3, Squire 3, Sachs 2, Ruiz 1. Centralia: Wilkerson 16, Sprague 6, Eiland 3, Schofield 2, Ritchey 2, Cline 4, Babka 2. The Centralia girls basketball team kept up with Shelton for a quarter but no more Wednesday, falling 51-35 in a 2A EvCo game.
waheagle.com
WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day
According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in rear-end crash in Centralia Monday night
Two people went to the hospital on their own following a two-vehicle rear-end crash in the 600 block of South Polar in Centralia Monday night. Centralia Police say 74-year-old Ronald Alvis of South Jefferson in Kell ran into the back of an SUV driven by 23-year-old Mathias Pate of South Perrine in Centralia. The crash occurred while Pate was attempting to turn into a driveway.
Chronicle
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: It Is Past Time for Lewis County to Join the 2023 World
What a sad county we have become, stuck in the past, living a philosophy of who's right instead of doing what's right. The Board of County Commissioners is getting Lewis County sued by the YMCA for the county's proud little defiance. A third-grader could have seen this was a bad decision. Who do you think will win that lawsuit, the giant national beneficial organization or the stuck-up ornery little red county? Will the county then need to declare bankruptcy? We made bad choices last election and it is showing. When you elect people who bring their petty agenda to county government, you get what you deserve.
Chronicle
In Focus: Birdwatching Along the Willapa Hills Trail
Chronicle staffer Liz Hill went hunting for photos Monday on the Willapa Hills Trail and these images were some of her results. The photos were captured between Adna and Chehalis. The Chronicle is always looking for interesting photos to publish. To submit an image for potential publication, send it to news@chronline.com along with information about the photo and the name and hometown of the photographer.
Chronicle
Updates to Lewis County Water Bank Contractor Deal ‘Much Less’ Than Original Budget
For those interested in Lewis County’s quest for a water bank, a Wednesday morning meeting had bits of hopeful news. Firstly, the county’s updated agreement with AMP Insights, a water banking contractor, stands at $44,500 — “much less” than the original projections budgeted for the project, said Lewis County Housing and Infrastructure Specialist Eric Eisenberg. Secondly, Eisenberg shared the county seems to have a “fair crack” at earning grant money from the Department of Ecology for setting up the bank.
Chronicle
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Members and Leadership
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of new board officers and the approval of four new members to its board. Coralee Taylor, owner of the Silver Agency and The Chronicle, will serve as the chair of the Chamber’s board. Members of...
Comments / 0