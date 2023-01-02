ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Black Voice News

DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters

“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
NEEDLES, CA
iecn.com

Joe Baca Sr. becomes newest member of the Rialto City Council

At their Tuesday, December 13 meeting, the Rialto City Council made history when welcoming its newest member, Joe Baca Sr, father of current San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., to its council. According to the elder Baca, this is the first time that a father and son have served...
RIALTO, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Basin Healthcare District BOD meeting tonight 1/5

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District Board of Directors will meet in regular session tonight to appoint new members and new officers. The Board will also receive their first financial and staff reports of the new year. The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the MBHD’s District Offices located at...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

‘Cannabis super center’ planned for vacant Calif. mall

An abandoned outlet mall could soon be a new 29-acre “cannabis super center” in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow City Council voted 3-1 to approve the project at a contentious Dec. 21 meeting that lasted nearly five hours. The development needs to earn a second council vote next month before it is fully approved.
BARSTOW, CA
barstowca.org

Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation

Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation. The North First Avenue Bridge in Barstow, California, will be replaced with a new structure in preparation for BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion, state-of-the-art and master-planned rail hub. PHOTO DISTRIBUTED BY NEWSWIRE.COM. On Jan. 26, 2023, the city...
BARSTOW, CA
vvng.com

30-year-old felon crashes SUV after a high-speed pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in an SUV and crashing. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 10:40 pm, when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Chevy Tahoe with a vehicle code violation, officials said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Wednesday Water Meeting Roundup 1/4

There is no meeting of the Joshua Basin Water District today. The Hi-Desert Water District will meet at 4 p.m. this afternoon (January 4, 2023) at the district office on Inca Trail and the highway in Yucca Valley. Following committee assignments and presentation of the board meeting calendar for 2023,...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow

The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

