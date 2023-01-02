Read full article on original website
DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters
“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
zachnews.net
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
iecn.com
Joe Baca Sr. becomes newest member of the Rialto City Council
At their Tuesday, December 13 meeting, the Rialto City Council made history when welcoming its newest member, Joe Baca Sr, father of current San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., to its council. According to the elder Baca, this is the first time that a father and son have served...
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
z1077fm.com
Morongo Basin Healthcare District BOD meeting tonight 1/5
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District Board of Directors will meet in regular session tonight to appoint new members and new officers. The Board will also receive their first financial and staff reports of the new year. The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the MBHD’s District Offices located at...
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘Cannabis super center’ planned for vacant Calif. mall
An abandoned outlet mall could soon be a new 29-acre “cannabis super center” in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow City Council voted 3-1 to approve the project at a contentious Dec. 21 meeting that lasted nearly five hours. The development needs to earn a second council vote next month before it is fully approved.
barstowca.org
Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation
Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation. The North First Avenue Bridge in Barstow, California, will be replaced with a new structure in preparation for BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion, state-of-the-art and master-planned rail hub. PHOTO DISTRIBUTED BY NEWSWIRE.COM. On Jan. 26, 2023, the city...
vvng.com
30-year-old felon crashes SUV after a high-speed pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in an SUV and crashing. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 10:40 pm, when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Chevy Tahoe with a vehicle code violation, officials said.
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Meeting Roundup 1/4
There is no meeting of the Joshua Basin Water District today. The Hi-Desert Water District will meet at 4 p.m. this afternoon (January 4, 2023) at the district office on Inca Trail and the highway in Yucca Valley. Following committee assignments and presentation of the board meeting calendar for 2023,...
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
vvng.com
Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
KTLA.com
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
vvng.com
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
