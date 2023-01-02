Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky Association of Realtors to host property value appeal clinics
Press release from Land of Sky Association of Realtors:. The Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS (LOTSAR) will host a series of clinics to help residents of Buncombe County understand their property values. Volunteer realtors will be available to show residents their property cards, look at comparable properties, and provide information about the property value appeal process and available tax relief programs.
Mountain Xpress
Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’
It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Thursday
Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 1/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 29 degrees Fahrenheit. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Parks and Recreation releases its Winter-Spring program guide for 2023
Press release from City of Asheville Parks and Rec:. The beginning of the year is a great time for Ashevillians of all ages to explore, connect, and discover. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR)’s new winter-spring program guide is filled with registration dates, information, and listings for hundreds of fitness and active living offerings, sports and clubs, arts and culture programs, out-of-school time activities, outdoor recreation, special events, parks and facilities’ hours of operation, and more.
WLOS.com
Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners hear update on water outage and plan for independent review, receive economic update, approve Waste Pro monthly increase
Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer joined the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 3, 2023 meeting to provide an update on the water outage. As of the update, nearly all water outages had been restored, with attention focused on those locations in the western part of the County still without water. The mayor also shared plans to appoint an independent water outage review committee to assess infrastructure needs, establish what can be done to prevent future water outages, and improve response efforts. The Asheville City Council will discuss the creation of the proposed review committee at its Jan. 10 meeting. Buncombe County Emergency Services also provided an overview of the County’s support during the water situation.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest …. Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Brevard NC for Foodies
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. We’ve visited 40 to 50 towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains over the past two years, from like Asheville and Roanoke to tiny burghs like Burnsville NC and Hiawassee GA. But as...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with the death of Julia Holland, 49. Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, have both been arrested and face multiple charges.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
Mountain Xpress
City Council calls for the formation of an independent review committee into water infrastructure
The City Council will be appointing an independent review committee focused on reviewing the recent water outage. This committee will be tasked with assessing the City’s response to events and identify infrastructure and /or procedural needs to prevent future issues. The independent review committee will be multi-disciplinary and include...
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
iheart.com
AVL Water Crisis Drags On, Murder in the Valley, Tripledemic hits WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.
nctripping.com
Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
erienewsnow.com
3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC
Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
