Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week

On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers

When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Special Teams Have Been a Mixed Bag All Season

The Vikings special teams need to perform better. At various points, we’ve heard praise directed toward Matt Daniels. In fact, I’ve been among those who have been impressed by him. It’s hard not to like him given how passionate he is about football. He consistently offers tremendous charm and thoughtfulness in his press conferences.
FOX Sports

Jefferson, Vikings regroup after major slip-up for offense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson's race toward the NFL receiving record hit quite a speed bump on the grass in Green Bay last week. The entire Minnesota Vikings offense has been in regroup mode since the blowout by the Packers, seeking to recapture their stride before the playoffs. “It...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Grounded Jet

After all the fraud and fluke talk, the Vikings put together a brutal performance in Week 17. As a result, the rival Green Bay Packers have a great shot at sneaking into the postseason. In other words, it has been a poor start to 2023 for Vikings fans. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – unpacks the latest game while keeping an eye on the road ahead.
VikingsTerritory

The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds

It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

