Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers
When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Week 18 Odds Sway Further Towards Vikings with Nathan Peterman Set to Start for Bears
The Minnesota Vikings watched as their hopes for the number one seed were dashed on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings starters are set to go on Sunday as they are playing for the 2 seed, and Soldier Field has previously given the Vikings fits. No problem though, enter Nathan Peterman.
Questions Answered: Irv’s Return, Duke Shelley and Khyiris Tonga, Mock Draft Season
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Vikings Special Teams Have Been a Mixed Bag All Season
The Vikings special teams need to perform better. At various points, we’ve heard praise directed toward Matt Daniels. In fact, I’ve been among those who have been impressed by him. It’s hard not to like him given how passionate he is about football. He consistently offers tremendous charm and thoughtfulness in his press conferences.
FOX Sports
Jefferson, Vikings regroup after major slip-up for offense
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson's race toward the NFL receiving record hit quite a speed bump on the grass in Green Bay last week. The entire Minnesota Vikings offense has been in regroup mode since the blowout by the Packers, seeking to recapture their stride before the playoffs. “It...
Vikings’ Organization, Players Offer Support for Damar Hamlin
As we’ve discussed before, there are things in life that are far more important than football. The health of Damar Hamlin – a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills – is one of those things. By now, you’ve likely heard the news that he collapsed in last...
Vikings Podcast: Grounded Jet
After all the fraud and fluke talk, the Vikings put together a brutal performance in Week 17. As a result, the rival Green Bay Packers have a great shot at sneaking into the postseason. In other words, it has been a poor start to 2023 for Vikings fans. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – unpacks the latest game while keeping an eye on the road ahead.
What expanding the playoffs to 8 teams would mean for the Vikings
There's a report saying the NFL could add an extra playoff team this year after the Bengals-Bills game was canceled.
Derek Carr Situation Offers Important Reminders for Vikings Fans
Quite often, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins get put into the same tier of NFL quarterbacks. These discussions permeate social media, but they find their way into sports journalism, as well. An earlier piece on NFL.com actually puts Carr and Cousins side-by-side, coming in at 12th (Carr) and 13th (Cousins)...
The Same 4 Vikings Appear on Thursday’s Injury Report
The Minnesota Vikings have released their Thursday injury report, and the same 4 Vikings appear on Thursday’s report as they did on Wednesday. The only change on Thursday is that Josh Metellus practiced in full. Here’s the full list of players and statuses:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back)
Skip Bayless apologizes for tweet after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for hosting his FS1 show "Undisputed" Tuesday morning following a controversial tweet about a football player who suffered a medical emergency during a game.
The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds
It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
