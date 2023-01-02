ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
My 1053 WJLT

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)

What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days

This op-ed is written by Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Orchid in Ohio (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow Orchid in Ohio, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting orchid is not as easy as it seems. Orchid are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
WKRC

Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/4

President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Updated: 20 hours ago. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Former Bills...
radionwtn.com

K9 Officers Join Kentucky Fish & Wildlife

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers across the commonwealth. Three sibling Labrador Retrievers – sisters Cosmo and River and their brother Gambit – have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’

Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
14news.com

‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
