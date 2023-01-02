Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
kentuckytoday.com
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days
This op-ed is written by Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Kentucky's growing farmland crisis
What does the future of farming look like? Take a peek ahead to 2040.
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Orchid in Ohio (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Orchid in Ohio, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting orchid is not as easy as it seems. Orchid are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Periwinkle in Connecticut (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow periwinkle in Connecticut, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting periwinkle is not as easy as it seems. Periwinkle are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
WKRC
Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/4
President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Updated: 20 hours ago. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Former Bills...
radionwtn.com
K9 Officers Join Kentucky Fish & Wildlife
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers across the commonwealth. Three sibling Labrador Retrievers – sisters Cosmo and River and their brother Gambit – have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.
'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger. This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023. The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said...
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
14news.com
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
Comments / 0