Richmond Hill mom says 2-year-old son in toughest fight of his life
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill mom says her youngest son is in the toughest fight of his life. “He’s this little ginger-haired, full-of-energy kid, and I just can’t wait to have him back,” Jennifer Handley said. A difficult road lies ahead for Handley, a single mother of 5 after her 2-year-old son […]
First Coast News
Hundreds of dead fish found in Brunswick canal
Environmentalists say hundreds of fish died. A nearby business may be responsible.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Brickyard Branch, Long County
Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
wmhweb.com
Wayne Memorial Hospital Announces First Baby of 2023
Caption: Weighing in at seven pounds, three ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Baby Paxton Layne was born 1/1/23 at 9:18 a.m. to proud parents Sara Sapp and Cameron Carter. Baby Paxton is welcomed home by older siblings Braylee, Cager and Charlie. Under the care of Dr. Sandra Mager, OB/GYN, Sapp’s delivery was attended by Dr. Jeffrey Harris, OB/GYN. Baby Paxton’s pediatrician is Dr. Dan Collipp and he is the first baby born at Wayne Memorial in 2023. The family resides outside of Wayne County.
