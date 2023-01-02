Caption: Weighing in at seven pounds, three ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Baby Paxton Layne was born 1/1/23 at 9:18 a.m. to proud parents Sara Sapp and Cameron Carter. Baby Paxton is welcomed home by older siblings Braylee, Cager and Charlie. Under the care of Dr. Sandra Mager, OB/GYN, Sapp’s delivery was attended by Dr. Jeffrey Harris, OB/GYN. Baby Paxton’s pediatrician is Dr. Dan Collipp and he is the first baby born at Wayne Memorial in 2023. The family resides outside of Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO