Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken
NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of 39-year-old Darren Monroe. Monroe was wanted for a September shooting outside an apartment building in the Bronx. According to police, on Monday, September 19, at approximately 5:45 am, Monroe chased and shot a 31-year-old man in front of 365 East 204th Street. He chased his victim on foot and discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the 31-year-old male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition. He fled the scene in The post Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.” The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
61-year-old employee shot in leg during attempted robbery inside Brooklyn Dollar Tree store
A worker was shot while on the job inside a Dollar Tree store in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Theft plot ends in murder at auto body shop in Morrisania, Bronx, NYPD says
34-year-old Aboubacar Toure was killed Thursday afternoon while working at an auto body shop in the Morrisania section.
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
NYPD cop suspended after pummeling 14-year-old girl during after-school fight: ‘Supposed to be breaking it up’
An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after a viral video captured him punching a 14-year-old girl in the head during an after-school fight on Staten Island — prompting a swift rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. During an unrelated appearance, Adams said he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” which was widely shared on social media. The footage showed the cop — identified by sources as Nicholas Scalzo — pummeling the teen as he and another officer tried to break up a brawl that broke out near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. “I...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty
GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
Comments / 0