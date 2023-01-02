Wednesday’s Philadelphia Eagles practice was a walkthrough, but that didn’t diminish any of the intrigue. As they often are, all eyes were firmly fixated on Jalen Hurts. There would be no contact. There would be no activity that would place any of the Birds in harm’s way. Still, much of the talk since time expired on Philly’s Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints has surrounded QB1 and whether or not he can go in the regular-season finale (and how sturdy he would be if he does), so again, all eyes are on the guy wearing the red Number 1 jersey. Thursday’s session produced a similar vibe.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO