Baltimore, MD

FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Eagles news: Jalen Hurts chances of Week 18 return trending upward

Wednesday’s Philadelphia Eagles practice was a walkthrough, but that didn’t diminish any of the intrigue. As they often are, all eyes were firmly fixated on Jalen Hurts. There would be no contact. There would be no activity that would place any of the Birds in harm’s way. Still, much of the talk since time expired on Philly’s Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints has surrounded QB1 and whether or not he can go in the regular-season finale (and how sturdy he would be if he does), so again, all eyes are on the guy wearing the red Number 1 jersey. Thursday’s session produced a similar vibe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

