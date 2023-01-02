ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Aljamain Sterling responds after Marlon Vera insinuates he’s cheating with massive weight cuts: “You’re confusing me”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'

Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
nodq.com

Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”

As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
RadarOnline

Caught On Camera: The Moment UFC’s Dana White Slaps His Wife Anne During Brutal Cabo NYE Bash

UFC President Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife, Anne White, in the face during a drunken New Year’s Eve bash over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking incident took place late Saturday night as Dana and his wife were ringing in the New Year together with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.According to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Dana is seen leaning in to say something to his wife before she suddenly slaps him in the face.In response, Dana is captured slapping his wife two separate times before pushing her down to the floor....
nodq.com

Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television

Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
stillrealtous.com

Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return

Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
WASHINGTON STATE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline

The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV

Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
MMAmania.com

Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments

ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy