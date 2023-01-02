Aljamain Sterling responds after Marlon Vera insinuates he’s cheating with massive weight cuts: “You’re confusing me”

UFC President Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife, Anne White, in the face during a drunken New Year’s Eve bash over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking incident took place late Saturday night as Dana and his wife were ringing in the New Year together with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.According to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Dana is seen leaning in to say something to his wife before she suddenly slaps him in the face.In response, Dana is captured slapping his wife two separate times before pushing her down to the floor....

