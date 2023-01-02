ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Panola County Sheriff’s Office

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sheriff Cutter Clinton about new changes in the office. Sheriff Clinton talked about how exactly the sheriff’s office has changed since he was elected. “With the change in regime and a change of administration, a lot of the times […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s office investigating house fire on Faith Lane

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of a Thursday morning house fire is under investigation. Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler around 9:20 a.m., including 3 fire engines and a ladder truck. Jay McClung, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler said no injuries were reported and no one was at home at the time of the incident. Initial responders said they saw smoke coming from heat vents in the attic area.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van. Updated: 5 hours ago. An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. New exhibit at...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
LONGVIEW, TX

