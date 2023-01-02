ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Airline employee killed in plane engine incident at Alabama airport, officials say

By Madeleine List
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws6ns_0k18W08j00

A ground crew worker at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama died when they were “ingested into” the engine of an airplane parked at the gate, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

.

The worker was on the ramp at the airport where American Airlines Flight 3408 was parked, when the incident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, an Embraer 170, was at the gate “with the parking brake set” when the incident occurred, the NTSB said. The flight was Envoy flight 3408 doing business as American Airlines, according to the agency.

The worker was an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee , according to a news release from the Montgomery Regional Airport. Piedmont Airlines and Envoy Air are a subsidiaries of American Airlines.

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement that the company was “devastated by the accident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members,” the statement says. “We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The employee has not been publicly identified. The NTSB said the person would be identified by local authorities. The agency expects to release a preliminary report within 2-3 weeks.

Piedmont Airlines said in a tweet that its “CARE Team” is helping support friends, family members and co-workers.

The flight had arrived from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the NTSB. It was scheduled to depart Montgomery Regional Airport at 5 p.m. central standard time and land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at 7:13 p.m., was canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks global flight cancellations and delays

Flights in and out of the airport were grounded after the incident, according to the news release from Montgomery Regional Airport. Normal operations resumed as of 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the airport said in a tweet.

Wade A. Davis, executive director of the Montgomery Regional Airport, said in a statement that personnel at the airport were “saddened” by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” the statement says.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would be investigating along with the NTSB.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a preliminary report would be posted on its website on Jan. 3.

The incident happened the week after major winter storms led to the cancellation of thousands of flights across the U.S. Southwest Airlines accounted for 91% of the cancellations , according to The Associated Press. The airline had canceled nearly 10,000 flights between Christmas Day and Dec. 28, the outlet reported.

The Department of Transportation is now investigating the airline.

Airport worker dies after hair is caught in baggage equipment, Louisiana officials say

Driver looking down at tablet hits Delta worker on Atlanta airport tarmac, police say

Crew members missing days after medical plane crashes off Hawaii coast, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database

Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
WJTV 12

Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
A.W. Naves

Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Lanes clear after interstate ramp crash in McCalla

MCCALLA, Ala. — Update: All lanes on the ramp are now back open. Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday afternoon which is blocking all lanes on the I-459 northbound ramp to I-20/59 in McCalla. Please avoid this area and use caution.
MCCALLA, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
135
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy