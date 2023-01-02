ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Streets flood, river flows during major storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Rain causes flooding over roadways in Santa Clarita

Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region. Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers."I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water. In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current. SKYCAL...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County

Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita

With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue.  The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain.  The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’

SANTA CLARITA, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow emergency declared in Whittier

Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

