Heavy rain prompts PCH closure in Orange County, floods Los Angeles area roads and freeways
Heavy rain from a “bomb cyclone” is falling on Southern California Thursday morning, causing several streets to be flooded from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley. Caltrans officials issued a notice Thursday morning that Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Orange County due to flooding. Cars were being […]
Streets flood, river flows during major storm
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
Rain causes flooding over roadways in Santa Clarita
Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region. Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers."I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water. In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current. SKYCAL...
Rain causes flooding over roadways in Canyon Country
High water levels is causing flooding over some roadways in the Santa Clarita area.SKYCAL was over Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road where heavy water was seen flowing over both streets.Drivers are advised to avoid low water bridges and crossings in the area.
Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding
The CHP estimated there was about 3 feet of standing water this morning on the 710 Freeway near Artesia Boulevard. The post Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County
Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
Another storm prompts warning from agencies throughout the state
A storm front Wednesday that’s been moving down the coast is expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley and more at higher altitudes by early Friday morning, according to weather experts. The downpour prompted a rollout of resources throughout the state, according...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Power Outage Effects Over 1,000 In Santa Clarita
A power outage has been reported on Thursday morning, affecting over 1,000 residents in Santa Clarita. At around 9:15 a.m. a power outage was reported off of Sierra Highway and Mad Road in Santa Clarita, according to SoCal Edison. As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday the power remains off and SoCal Edison is aware of the ...
Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita
With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue. The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain. The ...
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
