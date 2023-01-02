Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Minnesota looks at becoming the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Could Minnesota be the 22nd state in the nation to legalize adult use recreational marijuana? State lawmakers hope to improve upon a bill that passed in the house last year but was never heard in the senate.
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Young voices at the polls: EPHS students express their views on the recent midterm election
Abortion, the climate crisis, inflation, and civic engagement were key issues for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students eligible to vote in the midterm elections this past November – as well as for some who weren’t yet eligible. EPLN asked several EPHS seniors to explain their positions in order to understand the significance of the [...]
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
New St. Paul commission tackles reparations for descendants of enslaved people
This story comes to you from Star Tribune through a partnership with Sahan Journal. St. Paul will soon appoint members to a new commission that will recommend ways for the city to make reparations to Black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously voted to create...
