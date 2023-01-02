ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Young voices at the polls: EPHS students express their views on the recent midterm election

Abortion, the climate crisis, inflation, and civic engagement were key issues for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students eligible to vote in the midterm elections this past November – as well as for some who weren’t yet eligible. EPLN asked several EPHS seniors to explain their positions in order to understand the significance of the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
889
Followers
649
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy