West Virginia State

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia

If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
The Flag of West Virginia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

West Virginia is the only state in the United States situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, which is why it’s also called “The Mountain State.” Due to its location, several parts of the state are highly rugged. Nevertheless, thanks to its mountainous features, West Virginia is...
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike

During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
