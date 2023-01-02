Read full article on original website
Related
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia
If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
A bald eagle found on New Year's Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of West Virginia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
West Virginia is the only state in the United States situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, which is why it’s also called “The Mountain State.” Due to its location, several parts of the state are highly rugged. Nevertheless, thanks to its mountainous features, West Virginia is...
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia
West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
wvpublic.org
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
West Virginia Governor to stop COVID briefings will be rebranded
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that he will stop his COVID-19 briefings and will rebrand his briefings. Gov. Justice said with the new year they will be moving forward and will rebrand his briefings as the ‘Justice Administration Update Briefings.’ The Governor said he will still honor those who died from COVID […]
Comments / 4