I'm not accusing the deputy of being under the influence of anything, however, any other person would not only be tested for alcohol, but their blood would also be taken to test for drugs, correct? if so, this deputy should've been subjected to a drug test as well.
Why did they take the officer elsewhere to do the sobriety tests? It's things like that that create the doubt and mistrust in our police officers! Those tests should have been done right there where EVERYBODY there could watch. Doing otherwise makes it look like a cover-up. Especially when the lady that lives right there said she smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the deputy. Probably time to give the witnesses lie detector tests so we can determine who we can believe!!
why was this little girl out without an adult at that time of night? drug testing is always done. breathalyzer is just the first step.my thoughts are with both families.
Comments / 44