It's been six months since a 60-year-old man went missing from Charlottesville without a trace. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. John Milton Harris III was last seen in the early morning hours of July 1st around Moore's Creek. Charlottesville Police Department Detectives Christopher Raines and Jacob Bowlin told WMRA that Harris was camping out there in a tent near other people experiencing homelessness, and that morning he left without telling anyone where he planned to go. One of Harris's sisters, who lives a few hours away, reported him missing just over a week later. She typically spoke with him about once a week, and it is abnormal for her to not hear from him for this long.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO