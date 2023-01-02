Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton museum dedicated to President Wilson maintains highest national recognition
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (WWPL) achieved accreditation in 2022, continuing to maintain the highest national recognition for American museums since 1976. Accreditation status is determined through a rigorous process at least every 10 years by the American Alliance for Museums (AAM), founded in 1906. Of an estimated 33,000 museums in the U.S., only 1,080 are accredited, and WWPL is one of only 58 accredited in Virginia.
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro council of Boy Scouts of America tackling tough financial challenges
The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.
wina.com
New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide
RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
Augusta Free Press
Veteran teacher Amber Lipscomb set to join Waynesboro School Board in 2023
Amber Lipscomb, a 2008 Stuarts Draft High School graduate, is the new member of Waynesboro School Board. The next four years on the River City’s school board will be Lipscomb’s first experience in an elected position. She replaces Kathe Maneval, who was on the board since 2006. Lipscomb...
cbs19news
Virginia's new standards of learning proposal to come out next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Humanities Council has come out against the Youngkin administration's latest standards of learning proposal. The organization says it supports the previous SOL proposal for history and social sciences because it's "more expansive and representative of who Virginians are." The Youngkin administration's draft sparked...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia starts tough stretch tonight at #9 Virginia Tech
Off to its best start in decades, tough sledding lies ahead for the Virginia women’s basketball team, which is about to find out if it can hang with some of the country’s best. The Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) will face four ranked conference opponents — one of them...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: #9 Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Virginia, 74-66
Ninth-ranked Virginia Tech pulled away in the final two minutes to post a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum. The game was tied at 32 at the break, but the Hokies (13-2, 3-2 ACC) opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run to take an eight-point lead.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
Augusta Free Press
Central Shenandoah Health District to continue Waynesboro vaccine clinics
The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering vaccine clinics in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning on Jan. 10. The clinics will be held at the Embrace Community Center at 932 Fir Street on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. The clinics will offer free COVID-19...
Augusta Free Press
Pitt rallies from 12 down, holds on late to knock off #11 Virginia, 68-65
That wasn’t a Reece Beekman isn’t healthy loss. Virginia’s 68-65 loss at Pitt on Tuesday was a we couldn’t get a stop in the second half to save our lives loss. The Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) scored 45 points in the second half, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, and 11-of-12 from the line, to rally from a big early second half deficit.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within...
WHSV
Sergeant Joseph Siron starts new chapter as school resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the new school resource officer, he will be one of the first and last people seen on campus. Sergeant Siron has spent 16 years on the force, including being head of negotiations for Staunton police — so he hopes his experience enhances comfort and safety with the students.
wsvaonline.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
wmra.org
Charlottesville man now missing for six months
It's been six months since a 60-year-old man went missing from Charlottesville without a trace. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. John Milton Harris III was last seen in the early morning hours of July 1st around Moore's Creek. Charlottesville Police Department Detectives Christopher Raines and Jacob Bowlin told WMRA that Harris was camping out there in a tent near other people experiencing homelessness, and that morning he left without telling anyone where he planned to go. One of Harris's sisters, who lives a few hours away, reported him missing just over a week later. She typically spoke with him about once a week, and it is abnormal for her to not hear from him for this long.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
You had to know it was going to happen – that the new Republican majority on Waynesboro City Council was going to make the Facebook talk show conspiracy theory guy, Jim Wood, the vice mayor. The positions of mayor and vice mayor in a city-manager government are worth about...
